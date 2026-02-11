Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hungarian Defence Forces Gen. Gábor Böröndi, chief of defense staff, presents retired Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., an award of appreciation for his impact on the State Partnership Program during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Harris served as Ohio adjutant general from 2019 to 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)