    Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference [Image 12 of 16]

    Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

    LEWIS CENTER, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    From left, Col. Darren Hamilton, 179th Cyberspace Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kari Nettle, 179th Cyberspace Wing command chief, and Col. Jerry Clark, 179th Cyberspace Wing deputy commander, speak during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Senior leaders from throughout the state gather annually at the conference to discuss best practices and align with future organizational objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)

    State Partnership Program
    Ohio Air National Guard
    JSLC
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard

