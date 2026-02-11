Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hungarian Defence Forces Gen. Gábor Böröndi, chief of defense staff, speaks to attendees during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Ohio and Hungary have been partnered through the SPP since 1993, focusing on regional security and global stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)