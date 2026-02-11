Ohio National Guard, Hungarian and Serbian senior military leaders conduct a panel discussion during the OHNG Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Military leaders from Hungary, Serbia and Angola were invited to attend the conference as part of their ongoing State Partnership Program pairings with Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9522601
|VIRIN:
|260206-Z-CC887-1052
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|LEWIS CENTER, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.