Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Ohio National Guard, Hungarian and Serbian senior military leaders conduct a panel discussion during the OHNG Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Military leaders from Hungary, Serbia and Angola were invited to attend the conference as part of their ongoing State Partnership Program pairings with Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)