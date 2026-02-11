Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, Ohio adjutant general, presents a plaque of appreciation to Walter “Ted” Carter, president of The Ohio State University, during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Carter was the keynote speaker at the annual JSLC, where senior leaders from throughout the state gather to discuss best practices and align with future organizational objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)