Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Milan Mojsilović, chief of the general staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, speaks during the 2026 Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Military leaders from Hungary, Serbia and Angola were invited to attend the conference as part of their ongoing State Partnership Program pairings with Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)