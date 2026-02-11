Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general, speaks to attendees during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. Senior leaders from throughout the state gather annually at the conference to discuss best practices and align with future organizational objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 15:39
Location:
|LEWIS CENTER, OHIO, US
