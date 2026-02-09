(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9s in Action [Image 13 of 37]

    K9s in Action

    GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Kristowski, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts aggression training with his military working dog, Heli, on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training develops controlled response and reinforces the team’s readiness for real-world security and protection missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9515614
    VIRIN: 260129-A-PT551-4181
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9s in Action [Image 37 of 37], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

