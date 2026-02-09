K9s in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Phillips, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, kneels with his military working dog, Drago, on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training strengthens the bond between handler and dog while reinforcing obedience and control for operational missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)