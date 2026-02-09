K9s in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Phillips, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts aggression training with his military working dog, Drago, on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training develops controlled response and reinforces the team’s readiness for real-world security and protection missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)