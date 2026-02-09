Military Working Dog Heli, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, protects her handler during controlled aggression training on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training reinforces controlled responses and obedience essential to military working dog mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9515609
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-PT551-9989
|Resolution:
|5484x4113
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9s in Action [Image 37 of 37], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.