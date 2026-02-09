K9s in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Heli, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, anxiously awaits her handler’s command on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training reinforces discipline, control, and responsiveness essential to effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)