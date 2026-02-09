K9s in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Heli, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, protects her handler during controlled aggression training on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training reinforces controlled responses and obedience essential to military working dog mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)