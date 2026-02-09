K9s in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Drago, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives affection from his handler on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. Positive reinforcement strengthens trust and teamwork essential to effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)