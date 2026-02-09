K9s in Action

Military Working Dog Ace, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, awaits his handler’s command on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training reinforces discipline and responsiveness essential to mission-ready performance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
