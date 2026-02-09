K9s in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Heli, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, protects her handler during a controlled training scenario on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training reinforces controlled aggression and obedience essential to military working dog mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)