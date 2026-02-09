(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K9s in Action [Image 24 of 37]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K9s in Action

    GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Working Dog Heli, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, protects her handler during a controlled training scenario on the obedience course at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Mainz-Kastel, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. The training reinforces controlled aggression and obedience essential to military working dog mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9515598
    VIRIN: 260129-A-PT551-6849
    Resolution: 5096x5096
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9s in Action [Image 37 of 37], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s is Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action
    K9s in Action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery