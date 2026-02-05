155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Benito Pacheco, 155th Civil Engineer Squadron, conducts reconnaissance on unexploded ordnance from a simulated drone drop at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 7, 2026. Benito served as the explosive ordnance disposal team leader and took point on examining the ordnance during the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s Combat Readiness Inspection. The four-day training exercise integrated real-world adversarial strikes and threats into a complex training plan which tested Airmen in their ability to respond and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)