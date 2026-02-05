Airmen with the 155th Maintenance Squadron deploy M-18 violet smoke grenades as part of a simulated drone attack at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 7, 2026. The 155th Air Refueling Wing tested its threat-response capabilities and ability to respond to adversarial strikes as part of a Combat Readiness Inspections. The four-day exercise assessed readiness across all wing forces and their ability to perform during wartime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 14:27
|Photo ID:
|9512670
|VIRIN:
|260207-Z-TV994-3074
|Resolution:
|5805x3862
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.