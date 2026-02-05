155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 155th Maintenance Squadron deploy M-18 violet smoke grenades as part of a simulated drone attack at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 7, 2026. The 155th Air Refueling Wing tested its threat-response capabilities and ability to respond to adversarial strikes as part of a Combat Readiness Inspections. The four-day exercise assessed readiness across all wing forces and their ability to perform during wartime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)