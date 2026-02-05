(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 13 of 15]

    155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen with the 155th Maintenance Squadron detonate ground burst simulators as part of a simulated drone attack at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 7, 2026. The 155th Air Refueling Wing tested its threat-response capabilities and ability to respond to adversarial strikes as part of a Combat Readiness Inspections. The four-day exercise assessed readiness across all wing forces and their ability to perform during wartime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 14:27
    Photo ID: 9512664
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-TV994-3010
    Resolution: 3861x2569
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing conducts Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    155ARW
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    National Guard

