Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots are interviewed Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, ahead of the Super Bowl LX flyover. The pilots discussed the planning, precision, and coordination required to execute the joint Air Force and Navy flyover, highlighting the professionalism and readiness of service members in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)