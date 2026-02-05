U.S. Air Force pilots are interviewed Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, ahead of the Super Bowl LX flyover. The pilots discussed the planning, precision, and coordination required to execute the joint Air Force and Navy flyover, highlighting the professionalism and readiness of service members in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 01:29
|Photo ID:
|9512165
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-CC148-6274
|Resolution:
|7906x4941
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.