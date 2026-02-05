A pilot assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing, at Fresno, California, is interviewed Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service care package packing event in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations. The event gives service members an opportunity to give back to the community while mentoring the next generation of aviators and inspiring support for the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
This work, Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.