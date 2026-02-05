Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

A pilot assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is interviewed Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, ahead of the Super Bowl LX flyover. The pilot discussed the planning and precision behind the joint Air Force and Navy flyover scheduled for Feb. 8, underscoring the coordination, readiness, and professionalism required to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
