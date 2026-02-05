Katie Spencer, Sports Outreach Program Manager/Aerial Events, Department of the Air Force Public Affairs, is interviewed Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service care package packing event. Spencer spoke about the upcoming Super Bowl LX flyover and the mission of the event, highlighting the importance of giving back to the community and supporting the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 01:29
|Photo ID:
|9512159
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-CC148-6227
|Resolution:
|4561x6385
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.