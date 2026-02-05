Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

A sign promoting Super Bowl LX (SBLX) is displayed Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, ahead of a Salute to Service care package packing event. The event, in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations, supports service members, veterans, and military families while strengthening community engagement and honoring the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
