Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Santos, assigned to the 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Moffett Field, California, packs care packages Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service event. The event, held in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations, supports service members, veterans, and military families while strengthening community engagement and honoring the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)