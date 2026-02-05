Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members, veterans, and community volunteers pack care packages Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service event in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations. Partners included the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, Wounded Warrior Project, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and Bob Woodruff Foundation. The event supports deployed service members, wounded warriors, and military families while strengthening community engagement and support for the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)