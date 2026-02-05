Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members pose for a photo with the San Francisco 49ers mascot Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service care package packing event in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations. The event, featuring the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, Wounded Warrior Project, TAPS, and Bob Woodruff Foundation, supports service members, veterans, and military families while strengthening community engagement and honoring the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)