    Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco [Image 14 of 14]

    Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    A pilot assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, greets Christian McCaffrey, running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service event. The event, in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations, supports service members, veterans, and military families while strengthening community engagement and honoring the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 01:29
    Photo ID: 9512164
    VIRIN: 260205-F-CC148-9339
    Resolution: 6778x4841
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salute to Service
    Christian McCaffrey
    San Francisco
    San Francisco '49ers
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX

