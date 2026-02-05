Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pilot assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, greets Christian McCaffrey, running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service event. The event, in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations, supports service members, veterans, and military families while strengthening community engagement and honoring the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)