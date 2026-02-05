A pilot assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, greets Christian McCaffrey, running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, during a Salute to Service event. The event, in partnership with NFL teams and nonprofit organizations, supports service members, veterans, and military families while strengthening community engagement and honoring the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 01:29
|Photo ID:
|9512164
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-CC148-9339
|Resolution:
|6778x4841
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Support Community, Prepare for Super Bowl LX Flyover in San Francisco [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.