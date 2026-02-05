Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama students prepare to enter the pool during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training builds endurance and confidence in aquatic environments while reinforcing swimming techniques and water safety skills required for jungle operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9511446
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-UJ512-1015
|Resolution:
|4986x3324
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.