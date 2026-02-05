Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama instructor assists a student with adjusting flotation and safety equipment prior to a water survival exercise during Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama Water Training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training develops water confidence, reinforces individual safety procedures, and prepares students to operate effectively in aquatic environments commonly encountered during jungle operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
