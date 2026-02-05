Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama student prepares to enter the pool from a training platform while maintaining control of their weapon during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The exercise builds confidence in aquatic movement, reinforces weapons-handling safety in water, and prepares students to operate effectively in jungle environments that include rivers, coastal areas, and flooded terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)