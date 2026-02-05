(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman [Image 14 of 15]

    PANAMA

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama student swims across the pool during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training builds endurance and confidence in aquatic environments while reinforcing swimming techniques and water safety skills required for jungle operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9511445
    VIRIN: 260203-A-UJ512-1014
    Resolution: 5626x3751
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

