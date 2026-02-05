Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama student swims across the pool during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training builds endurance and confidence in aquatic environments while reinforcing swimming techniques and water safety skills required for jungle operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)