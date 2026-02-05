Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama student receives final instructions from instructors before conducting a platform water entry during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training builds confidence and proficiency in safely entering water with equipment, reinforcing individual discipline, risk management, and techniques required to operate in aquatic environments common to jungle terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)