Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama instructors assist a student with inspecting and draining water from their equipment after a pool entry during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training reinforces proper post-entry procedures, equipment accountability, and safety practices, ensuring students remain combat effective after operating in aquatic environments common to jungle terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9511439
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-UJ512-1010
|Resolution:
|3430x5145
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.