Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama instructors assist a student with inspecting and draining water from their equipment after a pool entry during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training reinforces proper post-entry procedures, equipment accountability, and safety practices, ensuring students remain combat effective after operating in aquatic environments common to jungle terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)