Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama student leaps from a training platform into the pool while holding their weapon overhead during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb.03, 2026. The exercise builds confidence in water entry techniques, reinforces weapons safety in aquatic environments, and prepares students to maneuver and fight effectively in jungle terrain that includes rivers, swamps, and coastal waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9511438
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-UJ512-1009
|Resolution:
|3416x5124
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
