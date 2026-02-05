Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

A Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama student leaps from a tower while holding their weapon overhead during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The event builds confidence in aquatic operations, reinforces individual safety measures, and enhances the ability of participants to operate in jungle and water-based environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
