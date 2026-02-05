Jungle Students Begin Water Survival Training at Fort Sherman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama students enter the water simultaneously during water survival training at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb. 03, 2026. The training develops confidence and proficiency in aquatic movement, reinforcing safety procedures and water-entry techniques required to operate effectively in jungle and littoral environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)