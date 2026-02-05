(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20]

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons maneuver ground support equipment on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The coordinated effort supported an E-3 surveillance training mission by positioning equipment essential to pre-flight preparations, helping ensure aircraft readiness for operations that enhanced worldwide deployability and real-world mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9509037
    VIRIN: 260116-F-PA224-1196
    Resolution: 5103x2951
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

