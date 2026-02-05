970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons maneuver ground support equipment on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The coordinated effort supported an E-3 surveillance training mission by positioning equipment essential to pre-flight preparations, helping ensure aircraft readiness for operations that enhanced worldwide deployability and real-world mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)