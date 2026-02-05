970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathleen Button, an airborne radar technician assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, reviews mission materials aboard an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The training mission focused on airborne command and control operations, allowing crew members to rehearse surveillance procedures critical to maintaining global situational awareness and deployment readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)