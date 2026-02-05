(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 16 of 20]

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lindsay Jordan, a crew chief assigned to the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts a pre-flight inspection alongside maintainers from the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons beneath an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The maintenance effort supported an E-3 surveillance training mission in West Texas designed to enhance operational readiness, reinforce worldwide deployability, and provide aircrew and maintainers real-world experience, including coordination for in-air refueling with a KC-46 tanker.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9509022
    VIRIN: 260116-F-PA224-1144
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

