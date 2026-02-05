970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lindsay Jordan, a crew chief assigned to the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts a pre-flight inspection alongside maintainers from the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons beneath an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The maintenance effort supported an E-3 surveillance training mission in West Texas designed to enhance operational readiness, reinforce worldwide deployability, and provide aircrew and maintainers real-world experience, including coordination for in-air refueling with a KC-46 tanker.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 17:20
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
