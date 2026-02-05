970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Najee Menefee, an airborne radio operator assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, adjusts aircraft systems aboard an E-3 Sentry at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The training mission supported airborne command and control operations by allowing aircrew members to practice surveillance tasks, system coordination, and procedures required for worldwide deployable operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)