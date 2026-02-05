970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons review maintenance data on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The collaborative review allowed maintainers from both units to synchronize tasks and ensure efficient execution of training operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)