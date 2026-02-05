U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons review maintenance data on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The collaborative review allowed maintainers from both units to synchronize tasks and ensure efficient execution of training operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9508998
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-PA224-1104
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.