    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 12 of 20]

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 552nd and 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons review maintenance data on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The collaborative review allowed maintainers from both units to synchronize tasks and ensure efficient execution of training operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9508998
    VIRIN: 260116-F-PA224-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

