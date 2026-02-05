970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Escudero, a flight engineer assigned to the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adjusts cockpit controls aboard an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The training mission supported an E-3 surveillance sortie in West Texas that enhanced airborne command and control proficiency, strengthened mission readiness, and provided aircrew real-world experience, including coordination for in-air refueling operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)