U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Escudero, a flight engineer assigned to the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adjusts cockpit controls aboard an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The training mission supported an E-3 surveillance sortie in West Texas that enhanced airborne command and control proficiency, strengthened mission readiness, and provided aircrew real-world experience, including coordination for in-air refueling operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9509029
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-PA224-1178
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
This work, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.