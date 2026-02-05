970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Escudero, a flight engineer assigned to the 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secures equipment beneath an E-3 Sentry aircraft during a training event at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The task demonstrated hands-on proficiency required to safely prepare aircraft for mission execution.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)