970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathleen Button, an airborne radar technician assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, sits inside an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The moment captured reflects routine crew presence aboard the aircraft during a scheduled training event.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)