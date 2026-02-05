(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 17 of 20]

    970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lauchlin McMillan, an airborne radio operator assigned to the 513th Air Control Group (SE), and Tech. Sgt. Najee Menefee, an airborne radio operator assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron (DOMT), pose for a photo aboard an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The image captures aircrew camaraderie during a surveillance training mission that strengthened airborne command and control proficiency while preparing crews for worldwide deployment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9509028
    VIRIN: 260116-F-PA224-1158
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirForceReserve
    #513ACG
    #970AACS
    #E3Sentry
    #OperationalReadiness
    #AirborneCommandAndControl

