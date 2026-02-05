970th Airborne Air Control Squadron Conducts E-3 Surveillance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lauchlin McMillan, an airborne radio operator assigned to the 513th Air Control Group (SE), and Tech. Sgt. Najee Menefee, an airborne radio operator assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron (DOMT), pose for a photo aboard an E-3 Sentry aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 16, 2026. The image captures aircrew camaraderie during a surveillance training mission that strengthened airborne command and control proficiency while preparing crews for worldwide deployment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)