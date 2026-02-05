Before the blades turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman from the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron signals an HH-60W Jolly Green II into position at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. Ground signaling ensures safe aircraft movement during flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)