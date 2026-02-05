Before the blades turn

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron prepare to inspect an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. The inspection is conducted to ensure aircraft readiness and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9508533
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-FH898-1033
|Resolution:
|7073x4715
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
