Before the blades turn

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Gabriel, assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron, inspects aircraft components on an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. Component inspections maintain the helicopter’s safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)