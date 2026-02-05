Before the blades turn

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Gabriel, assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron, inspects aircraft components on an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. Component inspections maintain the helicopter’s safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)
|02.04.2026
|02.05.2026 14:24
|9508539
|260204-F-FH898-1068
|8256x5504
|11.13 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|1
|0
