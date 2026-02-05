(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Before the blades turn [Image 8 of 9]

    Before the blades turn

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan 

    23rd Wing

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron performs a function test at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2026. The function test is used to discover any faults on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Noah Noonan)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9508543
    VIRIN: 260204-F-FH898-1175
    Resolution: 7667x5111
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Before the blades turn [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

